Montana Gripped by Intense Cold Wave; Browning Declares State of Emergency

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:50 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 4:20 am EST
Montana Gripped by Intense Cold Wave; Browning Declares State of Emergency

Montana was gripped by an intense cold wave on January 11, with the mercury plunging below zero degrees Fahrenheit in some areas. The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that the Flathead Valley, Kalispell, and other nearby regions were hit by heavy snow and fierce winds gusting up to 55 mph. This led to wind chills dipping as low as -35 degrees Fahrenheit in the afternoon.

State of Emergency Declared in Browning, Montana

In anticipation of the life-threatening cold spell, a state of emergency was declared in Browning, Montana. The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council activated the Emergency Operations Center to ensure the provision of basic necessities to the public. Carter Gallineaux was appointed as the Incident Commander of the center. The Council communicated further updates through their Facebook Page.

Impact of the Severe Weather Conditions

The extreme cold posed a significant threat, with the risk of hypothermia setting in within just 30 minutes of exposure. Schools across several counties cancelled classes as a precautionary measure. In addition, a plane was flipped at the Independence Point dock due to the powerful winds. Emergency officials urged the public to be prepared and have emergency kits at hand.

Response to the Cold Wave

In response to the harsh weather conditions, the city of Coeur d’Alene initiated citywide plowing to clear snow. Equipment and crews were kept on standby to respond swiftly during the cold snap. Operations at the Whitefish Mountain Resort were suspended, and an IFSA freeride competition was canceled due to the severe weather. The Montana Highway Patrol kept a close watch on major roadways, anticipating potential incidents because of the extreme cold.

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

