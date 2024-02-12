Mississippi Braces for Severe Spring Weather: A Call for Proactive Preparedness

Gearing Up for Severe Spring Weather: Mississippi on High Alert

In a proactive move to safeguard its residents, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves declared February 11-17 as Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week. This declaration comes in the wake of unpredictable spring seasons that often bring with them potential dangers. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), along with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and the National Weather Service (NWS), are leaving no stone unturned to ensure community safety.

Emphasis on Proactive Preparedness

MDOT is stressing the importance of proactive measures to brace for severe weather events. "We urge our residents to make a plan, stay informed, and be ready to take action," said an MDOT official. The agency is providing resources for receiving alerts and offering tips for encountering severe weather while on the road.

Stay Informed: MEMA and NWS will focus on various storm-related topics throughout the week, including making a plan, severe thunderstorms, flash flooding, tornadoes, lightning, alerts, warning reception, and mobile home safety.

Mock Tornado Drill: Testing Our Readiness

To practice severe weather safety plans and test emergency systems, a statewide mock tornado drill is scheduled for February 14 at 9:15 a.m. This exercise aims to familiarize residents with the appropriate responses during severe weather events.

Find a Safe Place: Officials are emphasizing the importance of finding a safe place during severe weather. Sunday afternoon's storms led to power outages and downed trees in the Metro area, underscoring the need for such precautions.

Driving Habits: A Crucial Element in Severe Weather

Officials are also highlighting the need for safe driving habits during severe weather. With storms often causing hazardous conditions on the road, it's crucial to be cautious and aware.

Severe Weather on the Road: MDOT offers tips for encountering severe weather while driving, such as reducing speed, keeping a safe distance from other vehicles, and avoiding flooded areas.

As we navigate through this Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week, let's remember that our collective preparedness can go a long way in ensuring community safety. Stay informed, stay safe.