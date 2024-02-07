Met Office Predicts Rainfall and Overcast Conditions; Rishi Sunak Visited Flood-Hit County

The Met Office has issued a forecast predicting significant rainfall starting at 3am and persisting until at least 3pm. The forecast also includes overcast conditions for the remainder of the afternoon, maintaining a consistent temperature of 5 degrees Celsius from midnight until midday. The weather shift follows a period of high pressure from mainland Europe, which has influenced the current weather patterns.

Weekend Forecast

For the upcoming weekend, both Saturday, February 10, and Sunday, February 11, are predicted to be overcast with light showers in the afternoon. The temperatures are expected to remain low, hovering around four degrees Celsius. The Met Office also hints at the possibility of cold conditions and fog developing in the following weeks, indicating a shift in the weather pattern.

Recalling the Floods

The forecasted weather is a stark reminder of the heavy rainfall that hit the county at the beginning of the previous month. The subsequent floods had significant impact, drawing attention from the highest levels of government. Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, visited the Environment Agency in Osney to assess the situation and strategize on preventive measures for future incidents.

Rain, Sleet, and Snow

Alongside the rainfall, the Met Office's comprehensive forecast also detailed the movement of persistent rain, sleet, and snow across different regions. In light of these forecasts, the Met Office has issued several warnings, including a snow warning and flood warnings, urging residents to be prepared and vigilant ahead of the predicted weather conditions.