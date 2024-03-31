Melbourne's Easter Smog to Clear with Incoming Cold Front, Weather Bureau Predicts

The smoky haze that has enveloped Melbourne over the Easter weekend, disrupting outdoor activities and AFL matches, is forecast to dissipate early this week. The Bureau of Meteorology attributes the expected clearance to a cold front scheduled to sweep across Victoria late Monday night. This weather shift comes after days of poor air quality and reduced visibility due to planned burns in and around Melbourne.

Origins of the Haze

The smoke, primarily originating from controlled burns in Melbourne's outer east, including the Dandenong Ranges and Gippsland, was part of a bushfire risk mitigation strategy. These planned burns, intensified by a brief, unplanned grassfire in Altona, contributed to the persistent smog. The Environment Protection Authority had forecasted Melbourne's air quality to remain poor until the cold front's arrival, complicating outdoor plans for many residents over the holiday weekend.

Impact on the Community

Visibility was significantly reduced at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during the AFL match between Richmond and Sydney, as spectators and players navigated through the smog. Besides the immediate discomfort and health concerns for residents, the haze also prompted the Bureau of Meteorology to issue a severe weather warning for Monday. The anticipated heavy rainfall and damaging winds are expected to extend beyond Melbourne to parts of the South West, North Central, North East, and Gippsland regions, with Melbourne anticipating 15 to 45 millimeters of rain.

Looking Ahead

Bureau meteorologist Stephanie Miles reassured the public that the approaching cold front would flush out the smoke, bringing clearer conditions from Monday night onwards. However, she noted that some areas, especially in the eastern state, might experience lingering smog until the cold front completely passes through by Tuesday afternoon. Residents concerned about air quality and fire activity are advised to stay informed through the VicEmergency website or app. As Melbourne awaits this meteorological shift, the community looks forward to returning to clearer skies and safer air quality levels.