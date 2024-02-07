Massachusetts Coastal Waters Face Multiple Small Craft Advisories

In a crucial weather update, the National Weather Service in Boston/Norton, Massachusetts, has flagged multiple Small Craft Advisories for various coastal waters across the state. The advisories, which came into effect on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, warn of possible perilous conditions for smaller vessels, thanks to northeast and north winds blowing at a range of 5 to 15 knots, coupled with seas swelling to heights between 3 to 5 feet.

Details of the Advisories

The first advisory, which covers the coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary, remains in effect until 6 AM EST on Thursday. These areas are likely to witness northeast winds of 10 to 15 knots, with gusts reaching up to 20 knots and seas surging to a height of 4 to 6 feet.

Meanwhile, the second advisory, which now stands extended, will be valid until 6 PM EST on Thursday. This advisory encompasses the coastal waters from Provincetown, MA, to Chatham, MA, to Nantucket, MA, out 20 nm and waters extending out to 25 nm south of Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket.

Third Advisory and Recommendations

Last but not least, a third advisory remains in effect until 1 PM EST this afternoon for Massachusetts Bay and Ipswich Bay. Mariners, particularly those with less experience or operating smaller vessels, are strongly advised to avoid navigating in these hazardous conditions to maintain safety. The possibility of showers on Friday night further compounds the potential risk.

These advisories come as an essential reminder for all those navigating the coastal waters of Massachusetts to stay informed, prepared and exercise utmost caution in the face of unpredictable weather conditions.