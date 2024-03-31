Major Storm System to Sweep US: Risk of Tornadoes, Hail, Thunderstorms Early This Week

A powerful storm system is forecasted to impact a vast swath of the United States early this week, bringing with it the potential for severe weather conditions, including strong tornadoes, large hail, and damaging thunderstorms. Originating in California with thunderstorms and flooding over the weekend, the storm is set to advance across the central and eastern regions of the country, posing severe weather risks on Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has highlighted areas from central and eastern Oklahoma to southern Illinois as most at risk, with very large hail and strong tornadoes among the predicted hazards.

Severe Weather Forecast

The National Weather Service's latest update pinpoints central and eastern Oklahoma, southeast Kansas, Central Missouri, and southern Illinois as prime areas for severe weather on Monday. Thunderstorms might develop Sunday night across northern Missouri to central Illinois and Indiana, potentially producing large hail. By Tuesday, the severe weather risk is expected to extend across parts of Tennessee and the Ohio Valley region into the mid-Atlantic states, with the possibility of "very large" hail and a few strong tornadoes, especially into the overnight hours.

Preparation and Safety Measures

Authorities and meteorologists are urging residents in the affected areas to prepare for the