Record Warmth in Lincoln's February Threatens Local Flora

Lincoln has experienced an unprecedented warm spell this February, with temperatures soaring more than 10 degrees above the normal average, posing significant risks to the city's plant life. The average temperature reached 40.4 degrees, making it the third-highest average for February in Lincoln's recorded history. This unusual warmth, coupled with fluctuating temperatures dipping below freezing at night, has experts concerned about the potential damage to trees and other plants.

Advertisment

Impact on Plant Hardiness and Growth

According to Sarah Browning, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension educator specializing in horticulture, the warm days followed by cold nights can trick plants into losing their winter hardiness prematurely. This phenomenon increases their vulnerability to frost damage, which can be detrimental to their growth and survival. Browning specifically notes the risk of sunscald in trees, where cells activated by the daytime warmth can be killed by freezing temperatures at night, leading to bark death and, potentially, the tree's demise.

Preventive Measures and Silver Linings To combat the effects of sunscald, Browning recommends wrapping young trees' trunks with light-colored material to protect them from the temperature extremes. This simple measure can be crucial for trees in their first and second years of growth. Moreover, Browning points out that not all flora will suffer from the early warm temperatures. Lawns and garden perennials, for instance, are less likely to be significantly affected unless they begin to grow early and are then hit by a frost.

Early Lincoln Warmth Sparks Concern for Spring Plant Life

Spring's True Arrival As Lincoln anticipates the true onset of spring, the impact of February's warm spell on the local ecosystem will become more apparent. Browning suggests that the early high temperatures might reveal their full effects on plant life as the season progresses into April. With this in mind, residents and gardeners are advised to keep a watchful eye on their plants and take preventive actions where possible to mitigate the adverse effects of this warming trend. The recent weather events in Lincoln highlight the need for adaptation and awareness among the community regarding the effects of climate change on local ecosystems. As temperatures continue to fluctuate and weather patterns become more unpredictable, understanding and preparing for the impacts on plant life will be crucial for preserving the city's natural beauty and biodiversity.