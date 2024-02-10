Subscribe

0

Advertisment
#Weather #New Zealand

Lee Valley Fire: Containment Line Extended, Residents Return Home Safely

In Lee Valley, New Zealand, firefighters are employing drones to battle a wildfire that has burned through nine hectares of forest. Their strategic use of technology has led to the identification and extinguishing of hidden hotspots, protecting nearby homes and minimizing risk. This ongoing battle has resulted in evacuations and road closures, leaving locals like artist Nicola Reif facing an uncertain future for their creations and livelihoods.

author-image
BNN Correspondents
New Update
Drones and Firefighters Unite to Battle Lee Valley Wildfire

Drones and Firefighters Unite to Battle Lee Valley Wildfire

As flames licked the skies in Lee Valley near Nelson, New Zealand, firefighters raced against time to contain a wildfire that erupted in a pine plantation on February 7, 2024. The fire, which rapidly spread through the valley on the following day, has now burned through nine hectares of forest, leaving destruction in its wake.

Advertisment

Battling the Inferno: Firefighters on the Frontline

In a valiant effort to protect nearby homes from the ravenous blaze, a 1.2km containment line was extended, and a team of 20 ground crew members worked tirelessly alongside a helicopter equipped with a monsoon bucket. However, it was the strategic deployment of drones that proved to be a game-changer in the operation.

From the Skies to the Ground: The Role of Technology

Incident Controller Steve Trigg emphasized the significance of the drone mission in their efforts to combat the inferno, stating that "the use of drones has been instrumental in identifying hotspots that would have otherwise gone unnoticed." This technological advantage not only enabled the crews to respond more efficiently but also helped minimize the risk to their lives.

Advertisment
Advertisment