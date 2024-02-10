Lee Valley Fire: Containment Line Extended, Residents Return Home Safely

As flames licked the skies in Lee Valley near Nelson, New Zealand, firefighters raced against time to contain a wildfire that erupted in a pine plantation on February 7, 2024. The fire, which rapidly spread through the valley on the following day, has now burned through nine hectares of forest, leaving destruction in its wake.

Battling the Inferno: Firefighters on the Frontline

In a valiant effort to protect nearby homes from the ravenous blaze, a 1.2km containment line was extended, and a team of 20 ground crew members worked tirelessly alongside a helicopter equipped with a monsoon bucket. However, it was the strategic deployment of drones that proved to be a game-changer in the operation.

From the Skies to the Ground: The Role of Technology

Incident Controller Steve Trigg emphasized the significance of the drone mission in their efforts to combat the inferno, stating that "the use of drones has been instrumental in identifying hotspots that would have otherwise gone unnoticed." This technological advantage not only enabled the crews to respond more efficiently but also helped minimize the risk to their lives.