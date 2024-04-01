Kollam, Kerala Hit by High Waves: Homes Damaged, Residents Protest for Support

Residents of Kollam city in Kerala were left to confront the wrath of nature as high waves surged into their homes, causing significant damage and sparking protests for immediate assistance. The incident, which saw the involvement of local communities and political figures, underscores the urgent need for effective coastal management and support mechanisms amidst increasing instances of sea erosion and natural calamities.

Devastation Unleashed by Nature

Several coastal areas in Kollam, including Mundakkal, Mayyanad, Eravipuram, Paravur, and Thekkumbhagam, were severely impacted by devastating tidal waves. This natural onslaught not only damaged more than 200 houses across Thiruvananthapuram districts but also led to the inundation of 50 homes in the area, particularly affecting the Kollemcode-Neerody coastal road on the Kerala - Tamil Nadu border. The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) issued a high wave alert, advising residents to steer clear of the beach until the danger subsided. The state fisheries department and district authorities sprang into action, setting up a control room and initiating preparations for the rehabilitation of affected families at a government UP school at Pozhiyoor.

Community and Political Response

The severity of the situation prompted local residents to stage protests, demanding immediate action and support for those affected. Congress leader Bindu Krishna joined the aggrieved community, highlighting the ongoing issue of severe sea erosion that had been plaguing the area for the last three to four months. The protests underscored the residents' demands for compensation, necessary for the reconstruction of the destroyed homes and for the provision of urgent support to overcome the fear and loss inflicted by the high waves.

The Call for Resilience and Preparedness

In the face of such natural calamities, the importance of resilience and preparedness cannot be overstated. The response from local authorities and political figures signifies a step towards addressing the immediate needs of the affected communities. However, the recurring nature of such events calls for a broader, more sustainable approach to coastal management and disaster preparedness. As Kerala grapples with the aftermath of the high waves and its affected residents seek to rebuild their lives, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges posed by climate change and the urgent need for collective action and innovative solutions to mitigate its impacts.