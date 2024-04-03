Kerala's Kannur Halts Beach Tourism Amid Rough Seas and High Waves Impact

In an unprecedented move following the wrath of nature, Kerala's district of Kannur has temporarily suspended all beach tourism activities. This decision comes in the wake of rough seas and unusually high waves battering the coastline, posing significant risks to both locals and tourists. The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has taken a proactive stance by instructing the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) to put a temporary halt to beach-based tourism at various centers across the district.

Rough Seas and Safety Measures

The onset of turbulent seas has led to the dismantling of Muzhapilangad's floating bridge, a precautionary measure undertaken by the DTPC. Authorities have also issued warnings to locals, urging them to exercise caution when visiting coastal areas. The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has reported that a low-pressure system moving into the Indian Ocean has generated very high waves, reaching up to 11 meters in some areas, thus exacerbating the situation along the Kerala coast.

Impact on Local Communities

The wrath of the rough seas has not only disrupted tourism but also inflicted damage on local communities. Several coastal parts of Kerala witnessed flooding of houses and roads, along with significant damage to boats and fishing equipment. The high tides and water surges have led to coastal erosion, highlighting the vulnerability of these areas to natural calamities and the immediate need for effective disaster management strategies.

Looking Ahead

As the situation unfolds, the focus now shifts to assessing the full extent of the damage and implementing measures to mitigate the impact on both the tourism sector and the livelihoods of the local communities. The temporary ban on beach tourism in Kannur underscores the importance of prioritizing safety and preparedness in the face of natural disasters. While the district navigates through these challenging times, the resilience of its people and the swift response by authorities provide a glimmer of hope for a swift recovery and a return to normalcy.