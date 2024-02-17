Kerala Introduces Innovative 'Water-Bell' System to Combat Rising Heat in Schools

As the mercury rises in Kerala, the state government takes a pioneering step to ensure the well-being of its students. Introducing the "water-bell" system in schools, Kerala becomes the first state in India to implement such a measure.

Advertisment

Kerala's Innovative "Water-Bell" System

February 17, 2024 - In response to the sweltering heat, the Kerala government has announced the implementation of a "water-bell" system in all schools across the state. This initiative aims to remind students to drink water and stay hydrated during the summer months.

The water-bell system was initially introduced in 2019 in select areas with high temperatures. Following Kerala's successful implementation, states like Karnataka and Telangana adopted the practice. Now, recognizing the urgent need to combat dehydration and associated health issues, Kerala's education department is extending the system to all schools statewide.

Advertisment

Scheduled Breaks to Replenish Fluids

Under the new initiative, schools will ring the bell twice a day – at 10:30 am and 2:30 pm – to remind students to drink water. Students will receive a five-minute break each time, allowing them to replenish their fluids and mitigate the risk of heat-related ailments.

The decision to introduce the water-bell system stems from the increasing temperatures due to climate change. Education department sources emphasized the importance of ensuring that children consume sufficient water during school hours.

Advertisment

KSDMA Issues Heat Alert

In light of the escalating temperatures, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued an alert for above-normal maximum temperatures in four districts: Kannur, Kottayam, Kozhikode, and Alappuzha. The agency has also cautioned citizens against prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, citing the potential for sunstrokes.

The proactive approach by the state government and KSDMA demonstrates their commitment to safeguarding citizens against the adverse effects of rising temperatures. In addition to the water-bell system, the agency has issued its first heat warning for the year, signaling the need for heightened awareness and precautionary measures.

As Kerala continues to grapple with the challenges of climate change, innovative solutions like the water-bell system will play a crucial role in ensuring the health and well-being of its citizens.