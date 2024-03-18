Kenya Braces for Sunny Days and Dry Weather Across Most Regions Next Week, Met Dept Reports

The Kenya Meteorological Department has recently announced a weather forecast that highlights sunny and dry conditions set to prevail across most parts of Kenya from March 19 to 25, 2024. This weather pattern comes as the country anticipates the onset of the long-rains season, which traditionally begins in mid-March and extends through May. With daytime temperatures expected to soar above 30°C in various counties, the Met Department has urged residents to prepare accordingly.

Regions to Experience High Temperatures

According to the forecast, the counties of Turkana, Samburu, Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Isiolo, Garissa, Tana River, Lamu, Kilifi, Mombasa, Kwale, Taita Taveta, Kajiado, Makueni, Kitui, Nairobi, Laikipia, Baringo, West Pokot, Bungoma, Kakamega, Busia, Vihiga, and Narok are among those expected to witness high daytime temperatures, with some areas even seeing figures surpassing 35°C. This significant rise in temperature underscores the need for adequate preparation among the residents of these regions.

Expected Rainfall in Selected Areas

While the majority of the country will face dry and sunny weather, certain areas are forecasted to receive rainfall. These include the Central Highlands, South-western Kenya, South-eastern lowlands, and the Coast. Specific parts of Murang’a, Machakos, Kitui, Kilifi, and Lamu are anticipated to experience moderate rainfall, providing a temporary respite from the intense heat.

Preparation for the Long-Rains Season

The impending dry spell and the forecasted sunny conditions underscore the variability of Kenya's climate as it transitions into the long-rains season. The Kenya Meteorological Department's announcement serves as a crucial reminder for individuals, farmers, and businesses to prepare for the changing weather patterns. Ensuring adequate water storage and protecting vulnerable populations from extreme temperatures will be essential in the coming weeks.

As Kenya braces for these diverse weather patterns, the importance of staying informed through reliable sources cannot be overstated. With the long-rains season on the horizon, residents are encouraged to heed the advice of the Meteorological Department and take necessary precautions to mitigate the impact of the expected weather conditions.