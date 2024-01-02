en English
Weather

Japan Shaken by 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake, Aftershocks Expected

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:18 pm EST
Japan Shaken by 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake, Aftershocks Expected

In a shocking start to the New Year, Japan has been rocked by a devastating earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6. The massive seismic event has resulted in tragic loss of life and significant property damage, with multiple buildings collapsing, fires erupting, and tsunamis thrashing the coastal areas. The Japanese authorities have warned that aftershocks could potentially follow, further escalating the damage.

Unfolding Tragedy

The earthquake, which struck off the coast of Ishikawa on New Year’s Day, has left at least four people dead and many trapped under rubble. More than 80 tremors, ranging from 3 to 6.1 on the Richter scale, were recorded on Monday, sparking fears of a possible tsunami. The main highway in the affected area has been closed, and tens of thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate, making it a nightmarish start to the year for residents.

Rescue and Relief Operations

Rescue operations are ongoing, with the military aiding the efforts. Large landslides have complicated the situation, and the constant risk of aftershocks and tsunamis has made the rescue work challenging. The Japanese government has set up a special emergency center to ensure safety, and international support has been offered, with U.S. President Joe Biden pledging assistance.

Further Aftershocks Anticipated

The Japanese authorities have cautioned that more aftershocks could strike in the coming days. Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV warned of water reaching as high as 16.5 feet, necessitating the evacuation of people to safer areas like stadiums. The situation remains precarious, with residents advised to remain vigilant.

Impact on Neighboring Regions

The seismic event has had repercussions beyond Japan’s borders. Tsunami warnings were issued by North and South Korea, as well as Russia. South Korea’s Gangwon province advised residents to take precautions and evacuate to higher ground. The international community is closely monitoring the situation, as the aftershocks could potentially influence the regional stability.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

