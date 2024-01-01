Japan on High Alert Following Magnitude of 7.6 Earthquake and Tsunami Warning

Japan is currently on high alert following a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 that rattled the north central region of the country. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has issued a tsunami warning for the western coastal areas of Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama prefectures, warning of tsunamis that could reach up to 5 meters in height.

Earthquake and Tsunami Alert

The epicenter of the earthquake was located in north central Japan, and its tremors were felt across several prefectures. The JMA swiftly issued a major tsunami warning, especially for Ishikawa, where tsunamis could rise as high as 5 meters, particularly in the Noto region. Lower-level warnings were also issued for other areas on the northwestern coast of the main island, Honshu. Residents were urged to evacuate to higher ground or the top floors of sturdy buildings. Already, tsunami waves exceeding 1 meter have been reported along the coast of Wajima City in Ishikawa Prefecture. No immediate reports of damage are available.

Monitoring the Situation

In response to the earthquake and the subsequent tsunami threat, Hokuriku Electric Power is conducting inspections for any irregularities at its nuclear power plants. The company operates several nuclear power plants in the region, and any impact from the natural disaster could have serious consequences. The situation is being closely monitored, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Advisory to the Public

Residents in the affected regions are advised to stay alert to updates and instructions from local authorities. The JMA, along with other agencies, is providing continuous updates on the situation. In addition, South Korea’s meteorological agency has warned of potential rises in sea levels off its eastern province of Gangwon, indicating the potential wide-reaching impacts of the earthquake. The public is advised to stay vigilant, prioritize safety, and follow evacuation orders where necessary.