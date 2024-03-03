Iriga City Schools Consider Modular Learning Amid Heat Concerns, Prioritizes Student Health

In response to rising temperatures and health issues reported among students, the Schools Division Office in Iriga City is exploring the possibility of implementing modular learning to mitigate the effects of the intense heat on students' well-being and academic performance. Annabelle Penolio, the Faculty President at San Nicolas Elementary School, voiced concerns over the health risks posed by the current weather conditions, citing instances of student absences due to fever, colds, and more severe cases of nosebleeds last year. To address these challenges, Penolio advocates for a hybrid model combining modular learning with traditional in-person classes to reduce students' exposure to the heat.

Adapting to Extreme Weather Conditions

Adrian Quinto, a Grade 5 student at San Nicolas Elementary, expressed difficulty concentrating in class due to the uncomfortable temperatures, highlighting the need for adjustments in the learning environment. The Department of Education's Schools Division Office in Iriga City had previously authorized the use of modular learning under similar circumstances and is now considering reinstating this approach as a proactive measure to ensure students' health and uninterrupted education.

A Proactive Approach to Learning

The decision to implement modular learning will be contingent on weather forecasts and conditions assessed by PAGASA, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration. Noel Panga, Division Information Officer at SDO Iriga City, emphasized that the well-being of students remains a top priority, and adjustments to the educational delivery method will be made as necessary to maintain a safe and effective learning environment.

Ensuring Quality Education and Well-being

The Department of Education (DepEd) continues to prioritize both the quality of education and the health of students amidst environmental challenges. The consideration of modular learning in Iriga City serves as a testament to the department's commitment to adapting its policies and practices to safeguard students' well-being while striving to deliver uninterrupted education. As the community awaits final decisions, the proactive stance of educators and administrators in addressing these concerns underscores the importance of flexibility and innovation in the face of climate-related challenges.