en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Weather

Inviting Three-Bedroom Home in North Normal Beckons Buyers Amid Snowfall

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:25 am EST
Inviting Three-Bedroom Home in North Normal Beckons Buyers Amid Snowfall

As the crisp winter snow gently blankets the Bloomington-Normal area, an alluring home in North Normal comes to the market. This meticulously maintained, three-bedroom, two-bath property is a testament to indulgent living and architectural finesse. The house, which is nestled amidst the tranquility of a spacious 75 x 233 yard, is an emblem of comfort and style.

Appealing Exterior with Modern Updates

The home commands attention with its enhanced curb appeal, facilitated by an extra-wide driveway. Its interiors are a symphony of modern updates, including new flooring and fresh paint. The decks, stained to perfection, add to the house’s charm. Importantly, key mechanical systems such as the air conditioning, furnace, and water heater have been replaced within the last three years, ensuring seamless functionality.

Generous Living Spaces and Bonus Features

Moving beyond the obvious, the property offers multiple living spaces, including bonus rooms in the basement. These extra spaces infuse flexibility into the home, allowing occupants to customize according to their needs. A newer $8,000 generator stands as a testament to the home’s commitment to uninterrupted living. A hot tub, offered as is, and a pool table, add a dash of leisurely luxury. The property also houses a horse shoe pit, a large enclosed back porch, and several outbuildings, orchestrating an enticing blend of indoor and outdoor living.

A Look into the Sale

The seller, in a bid to offer more, may put certain pieces of furniture up for sale separately. These include a chest freezer and a riding lawn mower. The invitation to view the property is open, urging interested buyers to witness its value first-hand. As the snowfall in the Bloomington-Normal area continues, the warmth of this North Normal home invites a closer look.

0
Weather
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Weather

See more
6 seconds ago
Winter Grasps Bloomington-Normal Amidst Emerging Luxurious Home Listing
As winter continues to grip Bloomington-Normal, the region has recently been dusted with an inch of snow. The forecast suggests more is on the way, potentially affecting both residents and businesses in the area. Amidst the winter weather, a beacon of luxury stands out. A prestigious real estate listing has emerged, featuring a lavish home
Winter Grasps Bloomington-Normal Amidst Emerging Luxurious Home Listing
Winter Storm Closes TEXpress Lanes in Dallas Metroplex
36 mins ago
Winter Storm Closes TEXpress Lanes in Dallas Metroplex
Fog Disrupts Ferry Services to Gangasagar Amid Makar Sankranti Celebrations
36 mins ago
Fog Disrupts Ferry Services to Gangasagar Amid Makar Sankranti Celebrations
Luxury Meets Sustainability: A Stellar Home in Bloomington-Normal
32 seconds ago
Luxury Meets Sustainability: A Stellar Home in Bloomington-Normal
Patna's Power Consumption Hits Record Amid Cold Wave, PESU Ensures Uninterrupted Supply
10 mins ago
Patna's Power Consumption Hits Record Amid Cold Wave, PESU Ensures Uninterrupted Supply
Lilydale Couple Advocates for Drainage Overhaul After Repeated Floods
16 mins ago
Lilydale Couple Advocates for Drainage Overhaul After Repeated Floods
Latest Headlines
World News
Zimbabwe President's Call for Media Integrity Amid Political Unrest
26 seconds
Zimbabwe President's Call for Media Integrity Amid Political Unrest
2024 NHL All-Star Skills Competition: A New Format for a Thrilling Spectacle
1 min
2024 NHL All-Star Skills Competition: A New Format for a Thrilling Spectacle
Unmasking the Ruling Families of Iraqi Kurdistan and Azerbaijan: A Tale of Stability or Suppression?
2 mins
Unmasking the Ruling Families of Iraqi Kurdistan and Azerbaijan: A Tale of Stability or Suppression?
Kascon Engineering Backs Youth Batsman Adrian Hetmyer for 2024
2 mins
Kascon Engineering Backs Youth Batsman Adrian Hetmyer for 2024
Ben Shelton: A Meteoric Rise in the World of Tennis
5 mins
Ben Shelton: A Meteoric Rise in the World of Tennis
Australian Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin Determined to Challenge Novak Djokovic
5 mins
Australian Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin Determined to Challenge Novak Djokovic
Malaysian Bar Advocates for Salary Revision and Commission for Judges' Remuneration
5 mins
Malaysian Bar Advocates for Salary Revision and Commission for Judges' Remuneration
Scottish Lorry Driver's Fatal Pulmonary Embolism: Missed Thrombosis Prevention Questioned
6 mins
Scottish Lorry Driver's Fatal Pulmonary Embolism: Missed Thrombosis Prevention Questioned
Health NZ West Coast's Plans to Revive Reefton's Health Services Met With Skepticism
6 mins
Health NZ West Coast's Plans to Revive Reefton's Health Services Met With Skepticism
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app