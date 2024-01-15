Inviting Three-Bedroom Home in North Normal Beckons Buyers Amid Snowfall

As the crisp winter snow gently blankets the Bloomington-Normal area, an alluring home in North Normal comes to the market. This meticulously maintained, three-bedroom, two-bath property is a testament to indulgent living and architectural finesse. The house, which is nestled amidst the tranquility of a spacious 75 x 233 yard, is an emblem of comfort and style.

Appealing Exterior with Modern Updates

The home commands attention with its enhanced curb appeal, facilitated by an extra-wide driveway. Its interiors are a symphony of modern updates, including new flooring and fresh paint. The decks, stained to perfection, add to the house’s charm. Importantly, key mechanical systems such as the air conditioning, furnace, and water heater have been replaced within the last three years, ensuring seamless functionality.

Generous Living Spaces and Bonus Features

Moving beyond the obvious, the property offers multiple living spaces, including bonus rooms in the basement. These extra spaces infuse flexibility into the home, allowing occupants to customize according to their needs. A newer $8,000 generator stands as a testament to the home’s commitment to uninterrupted living. A hot tub, offered as is, and a pool table, add a dash of leisurely luxury. The property also houses a horse shoe pit, a large enclosed back porch, and several outbuildings, orchestrating an enticing blend of indoor and outdoor living.

A Look into the Sale

The seller, in a bid to offer more, may put certain pieces of furniture up for sale separately. These include a chest freezer and a riding lawn mower. The invitation to view the property is open, urging interested buyers to witness its value first-hand. As the snowfall in the Bloomington-Normal area continues, the warmth of this North Normal home invites a closer look.