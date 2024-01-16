Inclement Weather Causes 'The Lion King' Show Cancellation in Portland

In an unforeseen turn of events, the spell of inclement weather in Portland has resulted in the cancellation of yet another performance of the acclaimed musical, 'The Lion King'. The show, originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 16th at the renowned Keller Auditorium, was called off in anticipation of freezing rain, which was forecasted to begin around 3 p.m. The heaviest ice accumulation was expected between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., with the National Weather Service Portland office predicting ice build-up of up to one quarter to one-half of an inch.

Weather Woes Continue for 'The Lion King'

This cancellation is the latest in a series of setbacks for the musical due to unfavorable weather conditions. The weekend shows on Saturday, January 13th, and Sunday, January 14th, were also called off due to extreme weather. However, despite the adversities, the spirit of the show remains undeterred.

Broadway In Portland Responds to Cancellations

In response to the unforeseen cancellations, Broadway In Portland has announced the addition of two performances to the show's run. In a gesture of good faith and dedication to their audience, they are offering priority access to purchase tickets to those affected by the canceled show. Automatic refunds are being processed for those who purchased tickets for the January 16th performance.

Instructions for Ticket Holders

In their commitment to maintaining transparency and facilitating ease for their patrons, an exclusive email with priority access to the new shows scheduled for January 18th and 25th is being dispatched. Patrons who procured tickets from third-party sellers are advised to seek refunds directly from those sellers. Others with refund inquiries are directed to contact their original point of purchase.