IMD Forecasts 2-4°C Rise in Northwest India's Temperatures; Adverse Weather Continues Elsewhere

As per the latest update from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), northwest India, including regions like Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab, is on the brink of experiencing a significant rise in maximum temperatures. The forecast predicts a gradual increase of 2-4°C over the next week, marking a shift towards warmer weather after a period of below-normal temperatures across many parts of the country. This development comes alongside warnings of adverse weather conditions, including thunderstorms, hail, and heavy rainfall, in central and eastern India, continuing through at least March 21.

Shift Towards Warmer Weather

Northwest India has been experiencing cooler than usual temperatures due to successive western disturbances that brought cooler air into the region. However, with no major western disturbances expected in the immediate future, direct sunlight is set to cause temperatures to start climbing. According to IMD’s Director General M Mohapatra and Skymet Weather’s Vice President Mahesh Palawat, the absence of significant weather activity in northwest India will lead to an increase in both day and night time temperatures, with maximum temperatures in Delhi predicted to reach around 33°C in the coming week.

Continued Adverse Weather in Central and Eastern Regions

While the northwest witnesses a warming trend, central and eastern India are bracing for more adverse weather conditions. The IMD has issued warnings for widespread light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and potential hailstorms across several states. Specific alerts have been raised for Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and other states, indicating a risk of heavy rainfall, hailstorms, and squalls that could lead to flooding, landslides, and disruptions to transportation and business operations. Residents in these areas are advised to stay informed, take necessary precautions, and prepare for potential evacuation orders in flood-prone zones.

Preparation and Response

Authorities and citizens are gearing up to respond to the dual challenge of rising temperatures in the northwest and continuing adverse weather conditions in other parts of the country. While efforts to mitigate heat-related issues are underway in the northwest, emergency services remain on high alert in central and eastern India, ready to deal with the impacts of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and potential hailstorms. The contrasting weather patterns underscore the importance of preparedness and adaptability in facing the diverse and often unpredictable nature of India's climate.

This period of weather transition serves as a reminder of the dynamic and sometimes severe climate patterns that can affect vast regions, impacting daily life, agriculture, and the economy. As India navigates through these challenges, the focus remains on ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens, while also addressing the broader implications of climate variability.