Historic Storm Brings Record Rainfall and Power Outages to Los Angeles

In a significant deviation from the usual weather patterns, Los Angeles was hit by a historic storm on Monday, leading to an unprecedented amount of rainfall across the region. The intensity of the storm and the resultant rainfall were both remarkable, making this event stand out in the meteorological history of the city.

Storm Paralyzes Daily Life

The storm caused widespread disruptions in daily life and services, affecting over a million residents in California. The severe weather conditions led to power outages across the state, crippling infrastructure and leaving households in the dark. The storm also brought with it a deluge of rain, with downtown Los Angeles receiving nearly seven inches of rain, an amount close to half the yearly average rainfall for the city.

Damage and Disruption

The impact of the storm was far-reaching. Over 300 slides were recorded, damaging homes, and leading to evacuations and rescues. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency, and President Joe Biden pledged federal assistance. Significant rescue efforts were necessary due to the storm, which caused damage to homes, necessitated evacuations and led to widespread power outages. The storm also posed significant risks to California's homeless population.

Historic Rainfall

The rain levels recorded during this storm were historic. Downtown Los Angeles had its wettest two days since 1956, with 7.03 inches of rain recorded over Sunday and Monday. The city, in 2024 alone, has already recorded nearly 75% of its annual rainfall. Other areas in California also experienced heavy rainfall, with San Bernardino County recording 12.2 inches, Bel Air in Los Angeles County recording 12 inches, and Santa Barbara County recording 9.4 inches. The National Weather Service warned of a high risk for landslides and advised everyone to remain prepared for the continued impacts of this historic storm.