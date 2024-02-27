Historic Govt Teachers' Training College Battles Persistent Waterlogging, Seeks Urgent Solutions

At the heart of Chawk Bazar area, the Government Teachers' Training College, a beacon of educational excellence, now faces a grim reality. For over five years, the institution has been grappling with severe waterlogging, affecting not just its aesthetics but the daily routines of approximately 850 students and staff. Despite its rich history and contribution to teacher training programs, the college's infrastructure woes have only recently captured the attention of the education engineering department, promising hope with the latest budget allocations.

Decades of Distress

What used to be a verdant and vibrant campus is now a picture of neglect, with its fields, hostels, and walkways submerged under water throughout the year. The drainage system, once a reliable conduit for monsoon waters, has failed, leaving behind stagnant pools that breed mosquitoes and spread foul odors. Trainees, reminiscing about better days, express their frustration over the current state, where recreational and academic activities are severely hampered.

Voices from the Ground

Testimonies from current and former trainees paint a bleak picture. Mizanur Rahman and Thuichi Mong Marma, both of whom have had the fortune of experiencing the campus in its prime, now lament its downfall. The physical and health hazards posed by the stagnant water have not gone unnoticed, with many calling for immediate action to restore the college to its former glory. Mitali Devi Chakma’s account highlights the difficulty of residing in hostels under such conditions, further emphasizing the urgent need for remediation.

Light at the End of the Tunnel?

After years of inaction, there seems to be a glimmer of hope. The education engineering department's acknowledgment of the issue and the promise of budget allocations for infrastructure improvements have been welcomed by the college administration and trainees alike. However, as the community awaits tangible changes, the question remains: Will the Government Teachers' Training College once again stand as a testament to educational excellence, or will it continue to be ensnared in the clutches of waterlogging woes?