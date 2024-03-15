Historic Colorado Snowstorm Shuts Down Highways, Schools, and Power for Thousands

Colorado is grappling with the aftermath of a severe snowstorm that has disrupted life across the state, from Denver to the Rocky Mountains. This significant weather event, commencing on Wednesday night and continuing into Friday, has delivered unprecedented snowfall, leading to widespread closures and power outages. The storm's impact is felt most acutely along Interstate 70, a critical artery connecting Denver to popular ski resorts, now closed due to snow-blocked passages.

Unprecedented Snowfall and Disruptions

The storm has blanketed Colorado's Front Range region with heavy, wet snow typical of March, one of Denver's snowiest months. Forecasters expected the storm to deposit another half foot of snow overnight into Friday, following significant accumulations that have already exceeded 3 feet (91 centimeters) in higher elevations. Denver itself saw up to 9 inches (23 centimeters) by Thursday, with additional snowfall anticipated. The extreme weather conditions have led to the closure of several ski resorts, schools, and government offices, underscoring the storm's broad impact.

Community and Travel Impact

More than 18,800 customers were left without power, primarily in metro Denver and the Front Range. Despite the challenges, some residents have embraced the snowy conditions. People like Melanie Brooks and Jarmila Schultz find joy and nostalgia in the snow, engaging in activities like dog walking and snow-shoeing, while others struggle with the disruptions to daily life and safety concerns. Denver International Airport has seen significant upheaval, with 830 flights canceled and nearly 440 delayed, complicating travel plans for thousands.

Looking Ahead

As Colorado continues to navigate the challenges posed by this historic snowstorm, the community's resilience shines through. From individuals finding joy in winter sports to neighbors helping each other shovel snow, the spirit of collaboration is evident. However, the storm's broader implications for the state's infrastructure and emergency response capabilities are yet to be fully understood. As the snow continues to fall, Colorado remains a testament to the unpredictable nature of weather and the importance of preparedness and community support.