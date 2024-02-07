Herefordshire Gears Up for Heavy Rain: Flood Alerts and Weather Warnings in Effect

Herefordshire braces for heavy rains this Thursday, with two flood alerts already in effect. Areas along the Lugg, south of Leominster, and the Wye rivers are under these alerts. The Environment Agency, recognizing the potential risk, warns of possible flooding on low-lying land and roads. The areas particularly at risk are those along the Wye from Hay to Ross, which include Byford, Bredwardine, and Hereford.

Advertisment

Areas at Risk

The footpath on the north river bank and Hereford, along with the King George V playing fields, are under threat of flooding. The Wye river levels are forecasted to peak at various points. The Old Bridge is expected to reach between 3.8 to 4.1 meters this afternoon. Belmont and Mordiford are projected to rise between 4.2 to 4.5 meters, with the latter peaking this evening. Ross, on the other hand, is expected to register between 3.6 to 3.8 meters overnight.

Weather Warnings

Advertisment

While flood alerts for the Arrow and Frome have been lifted, the Met Office has not been silent. It has issued multiple weather warnings, including a yellow warning for rain on the Herefordshire/Monmouthshire border. Other regions are also on high alert. Parts of Shropshire and north of Ludlow have yellow warnings for snow, while more severe amber warnings for snow are in place for the Shropshire/Cheshire border, north Wales, and parts of Staffordshire and Yorkshire.

Advisory for Residents

Given the current weather situation, residents are advised to stay informed and take precautions. The Environment Agency and the Met Office continue to monitor the situation, providing regular updates on flood risks and potential evacuations. Amid the heavy rains and flood alerts, the residents of Herefordshire are urged to remain vigilant and prepared for any eventualities.