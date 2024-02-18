Heavy Snowfall Transforms Jammu and Kashmir into Winter Wonderland, Leads to Highway Closures

The Srinagar-Leh Highway, a vital link between Srinagar and Leh in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal District, has been closed due to heavy snowfall at Baltal, a camping ground for pilgrims. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO), responsible for maintaining road networks in border areas, shared a video of the fresh snowfall.

A Winter Wonderland: Jammu and Kashmir Transforms

Jammu and Kashmir, a renowned tourist destination, has turned into a winter wonderland as heavy snowfall blanketed the region. The Pir Panjal range in Poonch district witnessed fresh snowfall on February 18, offering a phenomenal view of the snow-enveloped ranges.

The snowfall brought much-needed relief to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly those in the agriculture and horticulture sectors. The precipitation is expected to be beneficial for crops, providing a sense of hope and rejuvenation after a prolonged dry spell.

Srinagar-Leh Highway Closed Due to Snow Accumulation

The Srinagar-Leh Highway, which connects Srinagar to Leh and passes through Baltal, a camping ground for pilgrims, has been closed for vehicular movement due to heavy snow accumulation. Baltal is located 75 km from Ganderbal and 93 km from Srinagar.

The BRO, responsible for developing and maintaining road networks in border areas, shared a video of the fresh snowfall on February 18. The video captured the sheer volume of snow that had accumulated, making it necessary to close the highway for the safety of commuters.

Gurez Valley Also Receives Fresh Snowfall

Gurez Valley, located in the high Himalayas and approximately 86 kilometers from Bandipora and 123 kilometers from Srinagar, also received fresh snowfall on Sunday morning. The upper reaches of Gurez Valley, including Tulail Valley and Dawar village, were covered in snow.

The Srinagar weather department has forecasted heavy to very heavy snowfall over the higher reaches of the Kashmir division over the next three days, starting February 18. Following the snowfall, authorities have reportedly closed the Gurez-Bandipora road for traffic movement.

As per the seven-day forecast from the Meteorological Centre Srinagar, the minimum temperature in Srinagar city will hover around one degree Celsius over the next five days, starting February 19, while the maximum temperature will range from 5 to 8 degrees Celsius. Gulmarg, the ski resort in Kashmir, experienced a minimum temperature of minus 3 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in isolated areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh on February 18 and 20, and over Uttarakhand on February 19 and 20.

In conclusion, the recent snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir has brought much-needed relief to the region, particularly in the agriculture and horticulture sectors. However, it has also resulted in the closure of the Srinagar-Leh Highway and the Gurez-Bandipora road due to heavy snow accumulation. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and urge commuters to exercise caution while traveling in the affected areas.