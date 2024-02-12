Heavy Rains in Muttrah, Oman: Closed Roads, Shops, and Schools

Heavy rains have hit Muttrah, Oman, forcing the closure of shops and roads as a safety precaution. The downpour, which started yesterday, has affected several areas in the Governorate of Muscat, including A’Seeb, Bausher, Al Amerat, Quriyat, and Muscat.

Roads and Schools Closed Amid Heavy Rains

The adverse weather conditions have led to the closure of the Al Amerat-Bausher Mountain road to traffic. In a bid to prioritize safety, the government declared a public holiday and closed schools. This decision aims to protect citizens and residents from the unpredictable weather.

Muttrah Businesses Affected

Shops along the Muttrah Sea Road have had to limit their hours due to weather warnings, while the Muttrah Souq remains closed for the day. Merchants in the souq, which houses over 5,000 vendors, have taken precautions to secure their stocks, following instructions from Muscat Municipality.

The last major weather event that affected the area was Cyclone Shaheen in October 2021. The cyclone caused significant damage and loss to the Souq and its vendors. The current heavy rains have brought back memories of that devastating event.