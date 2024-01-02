Heavy Rainfall Sparks Road Flooding in East Yorkshire: Motorists Warned

Severe rainfall in East Yorkshire has set off flooding across multiple roads, creating chaos for motorists. The A63, a significant route, is suffering from substantial surface water, particularly eastbound after the South Cave junction, according to Humberside Police. The police force has issued urgent warnings for drivers to exercise caution on all roads in light of the adverse weather conditions.

Motorists Share Experiences Online

Motorists have taken to Hull Live’s Traffic and Travel Facebook page to share their experiences of the flood-stricken roads. One driver, known as Rio, reported that the underpass between Dunswell and Cottingham had accumulated about a foot and a half of floodwater as of 7.15 PM, advising others to avoid the area. On Mulberry Lane in Skirlaugh, an accident occurred due to the presence of standing water, further demonstrating the perils of the current weather conditions.

Flooding in Melton Bottom and North Cave

The impact of the torrential rain has been dramatic at Melton Bottom, where one observer, Ian, likened the situation to a flowing river. In North Cave, the situation has become so dire that police have closed Townend Lane to all traffic due to the risk of flooding and a potential bank collapse alongside a beck.

Emergency Response and Warnings

The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has been active, helping people affected by the floods, including a family stuck in floodwater at Naburn Lock. The Environment Agency is closely monitoring rainfall and river levels. The owners of Greengrass Park in East Yorkshire have spoken of the devastation the flooding caused on New Year’s Eve, leading to a loss of their pub, clubhouse, offices, and home. The Environment Agency has assured that they are working to find a solution quickly, and the Hempholme Pumping Station is in operation to reduce water levels. Fourteen flood warnings remain in place across East Yorkshire, with further rainfall anticipated.