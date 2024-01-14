en English
Weather

Heatwave in Wichita Leads to Surge in Snake Activity

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:42 pm EST
Heatwave in Wichita Leads to Surge in Snake Activity

Residents of Wichita are on alert as the city grapples with triple-digit temperatures and a consequent surge in snake activity. The scorching heat is driving these reptiles to seek cooler environments and water sources, and as a result, they are venturing into residential areas.

Increased Snake Activity in Residential Areas

Daren Riedle, a Wildlife Diversity Coordinator, reveals that snakes are being attracted to human habitats due to watering of gardens and lawns. Among the species that have been spotted are non-venomous ones like the ring-necked and Texas brown snakes. The distinctive features of a ring-necked snake include a black body with an orange ring encircling its neck and an orange-yellow belly. On the other hand, Texas brown snakes are identified by their reddish-brown bodies and brown spots around their eyes.

The western rat snake, which can grow up to 6 feet and is characterized by a glossy black appearance with a white throat, is also being commonly reported. Although venomous snakes are less common, they are still a possibility, particularly in Johnson and Wyandotte counties.

Dealing with Snake Intrusion

Mr. Riedle advises that if a snake is found indoors, it should be gently swept into a container and released outside. He assures residents that it is unlikely for snakes to return if they’ve been stressed during removal. To prevent snakes from making their way into homes, it is suggested to keep doors closed, clear yards of clutter, maintain short grass, and seal any potential entry points.

Terminix, a leading provider of termite and pest control services, also recommends checking for cracks in the house’s foundation and ensuring that basement windows are closed to limit the chances of snakes getting inside.

Snakes in the Larger Ecosystem

It is important to note that most snakes pose no threat to humans or pets. While certain venomous species can appear in yards, the majority are not dangerous. Signs of snakes include shed skins and feces. In case of suspected snake activity, residents are advised to exercise caution and call a pest control specialist. Making one’s property less snake-friendly can be achieved by removing potential hiding spots and sources of food.

In an interesting side note, fossil hunters in Colombia have recently discovered the remains of 28 giant snakes that ruled the earth for 10 million years during the prehistoric period. These reptiles weighed 1.25 tons and measured 45 feet long. The longest living species recorded is a 33-foot reticulated python from Southeast Asia, although the species average is only 20 feet. This finds underscores the fascinating complexity and diversity of the snake world.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

