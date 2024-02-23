Heatwave Alert: UK Drivers Advised to Check Tyres Amid Soaring Temperatures

As the Met Office issues an amber extreme heat warning for the UK, expecting temperatures to soar to 35C-36C, a crucial advisory comes to the forefront for all drivers: inspect your vehicle's tyres to prevent potential accidents. Allan Weir, a manager at GoodBye Car, emphasizes the heightened risk of increased tyre pressure and the emergence of cracks caused by the scorching heat. This summer, the safety of your journey might just hinge on a simple check.

Tyre Safety in the Heat: What Drivers Need to Know

In light of the amber extreme heat warning, the spotlight turns to vehicle maintenance, particularly tyre care. Tyres, the only point of contact between your vehicle and the road, demand extra attention during heatwaves. Allan Weir explains, "For every 10°C increase in temperature, tyre pressure rises." This phenomenon can lead to over-inflation, compromising the vehicle's traction and causing uneven wear. The consequences? A compromised safety profile of the vehicle, making it paramount for drivers to regularly check their tyre pressure throughout the day.

Monitoring and Maintenance: Steps to Ensure Tyre Safety

Preventive measures are straightforward but crucial. Motorists are urged to consult their vehicle handbook or the information sticker on their vehicle to find the correct tyre pressure specifications, adjusting for load as necessary. A tyre pressure gauge should be used to measure pressure in PSI or Bar, and attention should be paid to the Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). Since November 2014, TPMS has been mandatory in new passenger vehicles, designed to alert drivers of any drops in tyre pressure. For detailed insights on maintaining correct tyre pressure and addressing TPMS alerts, the following resource offers comprehensive guidance: Low Tire Pressure Light but Tires Are Fine Issue: How To Fix.

The Hidden Dangers: Cracks and Wear

Beyond the risk of over-inflation, the intense heat poses another threat to tyre integrity: cracks. These fissures, often indicative of wear or the urgent need for replacement, can drastically reduce a tyre's lifespan and, more importantly, its safety. Regular inspection becomes not just a recommendation but a necessity during a heatwave. The consequences of neglecting such checks can range from reduced fuel efficiency to, in the worst-case scenario, catastrophic tyre failure while on the road.

In the face of this summer's extreme temperatures, the call to action for all UK drivers is clear: vigilance and proactive tyre maintenance are not just beneficial but essential. By taking simple steps to monitor and maintain tyre pressure, and by being aware of the signs of wear and potential damage, motorists can contribute significantly to road safety, ensuring that the heatwave's only impact is on the thermometer, not on the safety of our journeys.