Heatwave Alert: Aparri, Catarman Brace for 43°C Temps Amid El Niño

Heads-up, Kapamilya. There will be no letup in this season's sizzling hot weather, with temperatures expected to hit 43 degrees Celsius in Aparri, Cagayan Valley and Catarman in Northern Samar this Monday, April 1. According to PAGASA's 2-day forecast, areas that will experience a heat index of up to 42 degrees Celsius include CBSUA-Pili in Camarines Sur and Zamboanga City in Zamboanga del Sur. Other areas forecast to experience 41 degrees Celsius on the heat index this Monday are: Dagupan City, Pangasinan, Puerto Princesa City and Aborlan in Palawan, Roxas City in Capiz, Iloilo City and Dumangas in Iloilo, La Granja, La Carlota in Negros Occidental, Tacloban City in Leyte, and Butuan City in Agusan del Norte.

El Niño's Grip Tightens

PAGASA said the ridge of a high-pressure area is extending over the eastern sections of Northern and Central Luzon. Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms this Monday. The ongoing El Niño phenomenon exacerbates the soaring temperatures across the country, prompting local governments in Western Visayas to suspend face-to-face classes to ensure the safety and well-being of students and faculty.

Local Governments Take Action

In response to the intense heat, several local government units in Western Visayas have taken the proactive step of suspending face-to-face classes in preschool to senior high school. This decision reflects a prioritization of health and safety amidst the extreme weather conditions, with the heat index forecasted to reach alarming levels on April 1 and 2.

Implications and Potential Outcomes

The current weather scenario underscores the tangible impacts of climate change and the importance of adaptive measures to protect vulnerable populations, such as students. As communities grapple with the challenges posed by extreme weather, the need for sustainable solutions and increased awareness about climate change becomes ever more apparent.