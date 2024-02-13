Harmony Beach Park: A Coastal Jewel in Need of Repair

Harmony Beach Park, a jewel of St. James managed by the Urban Development Corporation (UDC), has been battered by storm surges from a recent cold front, with repair costs estimated at a staggering $30 million.

A Coastal Jewel Battered

Less than a year since its grand opening, Harmony Beach Park in the picturesque coastal town of St. James has been dealt a heavy blow. The park, a haven for locals and tourists alike, was damaged by fierce storm surges associated with a recent cold front.

L. Robert Honeyghan, the General Manager of the UDC, revealed that a section of the park, completed just months ago, has suffered considerable damage. The financial impact is expected to be significant, with an estimated repair cost of $30 million.

A Mammoth Task Ahead

The task of restoring Harmony Beach Park to its former glory is no small feat. The damage is extensive, and the cost of repairs is substantial. Yet, the UDC remains committed to restoring the park, recognizing its value to the community and the local economy.

Despite the challenges ahead, Honeyghan expressed optimism about the future of the park. "We are determined to restore Harmony Beach Park to its former state," he said. "It's a vital part of our community, and we will do everything in our power to ensure it remains a place where people can come to relax and enjoy the beauty of our coastline."

A Silver Lining

While the beach area remains closed to the public due to safety concerns, the park itself remains open. Visitors can still enjoy the lush greenery, walk along the trails, and take in the stunning views of the Caribbean Sea.

The UDC is also working closely with local authorities to assess the damage and develop a plan for repairs. The goal is to reopen the beach as soon as it is safe to do so, allowing visitors to once again enjoy the sun, sand, and surf.

The recent cold front also caused significant damage to Pier One in Montego Bay. However, the resilience of the Jamaican people is on full display as efforts to rebuild and recover are underway.

As Harmony Beach Park embarks on its journey to recovery, it serves as a reminder of the power of nature and the importance of preserving our coastal treasures. The road ahead may be long and arduous, but with determination and community support, this coastal jewel will undoubtedly shine once again.