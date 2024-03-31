Guwahati Airport Hit by Storm: Flights Diverted, Ceiling Collapse, No Injuries

On Sunday evening, Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport experienced a sudden storm followed by heavy rainfall, impacting flight operations and infrastructure. Managed by the Adani Group, the airport saw a portion of its false ceiling cave in amid the chaos; however, there were no reported injuries. Utpal Baruah, the chief airport officer, confirmed that several flights were diverted, but operations have since resumed.

Storm's Immediate Impact

The heavy downpour and strong winds overwhelmed the airport's roof outlets, leading to waterlogging inside the terminal and the collapse of a section of the false ceiling in the forecourt area. The storm also obstructed an approach road to the airport for approximately 30 minutes due to fallen trees, causing a temporary suspension of airport operations for about 45 minutes. Social media videos highlighted the severity of the situation, showing airport staff scrambling to manage the overflow of water indoors.

Flight Diversions and Resumptions

In response to the adverse weather conditions, six flights, including those operated by Indigo, Air India, and Air India Express, were diverted to nearby cities Agartala and Kolkata. Baruah stated that despite the temporary disruption, the airport was able to quickly resume operations, and all diverted flights have safely reached Guwahati. The quick recovery underscored the airport's preparedness for such unexpected weather events.

Looking Ahead

This incident at Guwahati airport serves as a reminder of the challenges posed by severe weather conditions on aviation infrastructure and operations. While it is fortunate that there were no injuries and operations were swiftly restored, the event highlights the need for continuous improvement in airport facilities to withstand such natural occurrences. As climate patterns become increasingly unpredictable, the aviation industry's resilience and response mechanisms will be crucial in minimizing disruptions and ensuring passenger safety.