Gusting Winds Cause Chaos on Italian Ski Resort's Chair Lifts, Skiers Terrified

At the picturesque Cervino Ski Paradise in Breuil-Cervinia, Italy, guests experienced moments of sheer terror last week when sudden gusts of wind caused chair lifts to spin uncontrollably. The incident, which was captured on video by onlookers, saw at least two people trapped in the swinging chairs, facing what one skier described as 'total panic and fear.'

Advertisment

Unforeseen Danger in the Alps

The serene slopes of Breuil-Cervinia, nestled at the foot of the iconic Matterhorn in the Swiss Alps, turned into a scene of panic as gusts reaching up to 70 miles per hour hit the ski resort. Skier Barnaby Dunning, who was caught in the maelstrom with a friend, recounted their ordeal, likening it to being in a washing machine. Amidst the chaos, 10 chair lifts were reported damaged and subsequently removed from service, highlighting the force of nature's unexpected fury.

Rescue and Response

Advertisment

In response to the incident, the resort issued a statement to the BBC, clarifying that the ski lift was immediately closed due to the poor weather conditions. Those still on the lift were the last skiers of the day, making their way to the upper station. Despite the harrowing experience, the resort confirmed that all skiers reached their destination safely. This event underscores the importance of rigorous safety measures and the need for swift action in times of emergency.

Reflection and Future Precautions

As the dust settles on this frightening episode, the incident at Cervino Ski Paradise serves as a stark reminder of the power of nature and the vulnerability of man-made structures in the face of it. It raises questions about the adequacy of current safety protocols at ski resorts and the necessity for constant vigilance and improvement in emergency response strategies. For those involved, this experience will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression, but it also offers valuable lessons in preparedness and resilience.