Guernsey Tackles Overspending, Harbor Priorities, and Literary Festival Buzz

Good morning! In the latest roundup from Guernsey, civil servants face criticism over potential hospital overspending, while a new survey sets the course for island harbors. Meanwhile, literature enthusiasts celebrate as the island's literary festival tickets sell out. Among other news, Guernsey FC endures a tough defeat, a review of significant state projects commences, and the community gets a chance to boost local initiatives through funding opportunities. Additionally, the island's fisheries protection sees a setback, but maritime safety is bolstered with a new RNLI lifeboat, dedicated to a late volunteer. A long-standing mystery reaches its conclusion as divers uncover a German U-boat, rounding off an eventful period for the island. The latest weather forecast promises to keep islanders on their toes in the days ahead.