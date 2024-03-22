Good morning! In the latest roundup from Guernsey, civil servants face criticism over potential hospital overspending, while a new survey sets the course for island harbors. Meanwhile, literature enthusiasts celebrate as the island's literary festival tickets sell out. Among other news, Guernsey FC endures a tough defeat, a review of significant state projects commences, and the community gets a chance to boost local initiatives through funding opportunities. Additionally, the island's fisheries protection sees a setback, but maritime safety is bolstered with a new RNLI lifeboat, dedicated to a late volunteer. A long-standing mystery reaches its conclusion as divers uncover a German U-boat, rounding off an eventful period for the island. The latest weather forecast promises to keep islanders on their toes in the days ahead.
Guernsey Tackles Overspending, Harbor Priorities, and Literary Festival Buzz
