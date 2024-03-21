Guam Power Authority Announces March 26 Outage in Chalan Pago for Line Work

The Guam Power Authority (GPA) has disclosed plans for a scheduled power outage in Chalan Pago, affecting several areas and aimed at enhancing infrastructure safety. On Tuesday, March 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., residents along Manibusan Lane, Chalan Familia, Harper Valley Kennel, and nearby areas will experience a temporary disruption in their electricity supply. This operation is crucial for the relocation of secondary lines and the trimming of vegetation around main lines.

Scope and Purpose of the Outage

During the six-hour window, GPA crews will be intensively engaged in the relocation of secondary lines and the meticulous trimming of overhanging vegetation that poses a risk to the integrity of main power lines. This preventive measure is not only aimed at ensuring the uninterrupted provision of electricity but also at safeguarding the community from potential hazards associated with unmanaged vegetation and infrastructure wear.

Safety Measures and Recommendations

GPA emphasizes the importance of safety for both its personnel and customers during this scheduled maintenance. Households and businesses that rely on backup generators during outages are strongly advised to open the main breaker. This precaution prevents electricity from the generator from flowing back into the power lines, thereby protecting the line crews working on the network. The power authority has made this announcement across multiple platforms, including social media and their official website, to ensure broad community awareness and preparedness.

Community Engagement and Support

In response to the inconvenience caused by the scheduled outage, GPA encourages residents to stay informed through their official communication channels. The authority has provided contact details for the GPA Power System Control Center for emergencies or further inquiries. As the community braces for this temporary disruption, GPA's proactive approach in communicating and executing necessary infrastructure maintenance reflects their commitment to service reliability and public safety.

While the temporary power outage in Chalan Pago is a necessary inconvenience for the enhancement of the local power infrastructure, it also underscores the ongoing efforts by GPA to maintain and improve the reliability of electricity supply. Residents are encouraged to plan accordingly and stay connected with GPA for updates and tips on how to manage during the outage. This event highlights the balance between immediate discomfort and long-term benefits for the community's safety and the reliability of its power supply.