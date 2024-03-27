Guam on High Alert: Fire Weather Watch Issued Amid Gusty Winds and Dry Conditions

The National Weather Service (NWS) Guam Weather Forecast Office has raised alarms over severe fire weather conditions expected to hit the island from Friday morning through Monday morning. This advisory comes on the heels of a grass and trash fire near St. Paul Christian School in Harmon, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

Advertisment

Urgent Advisory: Refrain from Outdoor Burning

With east winds forecasted to blow at 20 to 30 miles per hour, reaching gusts up to 40 mph, and humidity levels dropping to 45 to 60 percent, especially from late morning through sunset, the conditions are ripe for rapid fire spread. NWS strongly advises against outdoor burning throughout the weekend, emphasizing the high fire threat posed by the gusty winds and drying vegetation. The recent series of grass and trash fires on Guam underscores the critical nature of this advisory.

Community and Emergency Response

Advertisment

In response to the heightened fire risk, the Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense have echoed the NWS's warnings, urging the community to avoid outdoor burning and stay alert to any future advisories. These measures are essential to prevent further fire incidents and ensure the safety of Guam's residents and their properties. The proactive stance of emergency personnel, demonstrated by their swift response to the fire near St. Paul Christian School, highlights the community's readiness to tackle such emergencies.

Stay Informed and Prepared

As the situation unfolds, staying informed and prepared is vital. Residents and visitors are encouraged to follow the latest advisories from the NWS and the Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense offices. By adhering to these guidelines and refraining from activities that could spark fires, the community can significantly reduce the risk of fire-related disasters during this critical period.

As Guam faces this fire weather watch, the collective efforts of its residents, emergency personnel, and government agencies will be crucial in mitigating the impact of potential fires. By taking preventive measures and staying vigilant, Guam can navigate this challenging period with resilience and safety at the forefront.