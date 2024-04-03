Guam Faces High Fire Threat: Red Flag Warning and Small Craft Advisory in Effect

The National Weather Service (NWS) Guam Weather Forecast Office has announced a red flag warning for Guam, signaling a high fire threat due to gusty winds and low humidity. This warning, effective until 5 p.m. Thursday, underscores the critical fire conditions on the island. Concurrently, a small craft advisory has been issued, highlighting hazardous conditions for mariners in coastal waters around Guam and its neighbors.

Understanding the Red Flag Warning

Guam's red flag warning is a response to the combination of gusty east winds reaching 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph over higher terrain, and relative humidity levels fluctuating between 50 to 60 percent. These conditions are ripe for rapid fire spread, should any ignite. The NWS has strongly advised against outdoor burning during this period to prevent potential wildfires. Nighttime may bring some relief to the dry conditions, but the high fire threat is expected to resume with the day's heat.

Marine Conditions Under the Small Craft Advisory

The same wind conditions affecting fire danger on land are also stirring up Guam's coastal waters. The small craft advisory, in effect until 5 p.m. Thursday, warns of east winds at 15 to 20 knots, with gusts reaching up to 30 knots, and seas ranging from 6 to 9 feet. These conditions pose significant risks to small vessels and inexperienced mariners, who are advised to avoid boating in these hazardous conditions.

Community Response and Precautions

In light of the red flag warning and small craft advisory, the Guam community is urged to exercise caution. Bruno Cases, a Forestry Aide with the Guam Department of Agriculture, has been seen actively patrolling fire break trails with a flapper in hand, ready to extinguish any flames attempting to cross. This proactive approach by emergency personnel underscores the seriousness of the current fire threat and the importance of community cooperation in mitigating potential disasters. Residents and visitors alike are reminded to heed the warnings issued by the NWS and avoid activities that could exacerbate the fire risk or put small craft in danger.