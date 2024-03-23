Guam Battles Multiple Fires Amid High Fire Threat Advisory, GFD and DOAG Respond

Following a series of fire weather advisories issued by the National Weather Service (NWS), the Guam Fire Department (GFD) and the Forestry Division of the Guam Department of Agriculture (DOAG) were dispatched to combat three separate grass and trash fires in Dededo and Tamuning. The first alarm was raised at 12:48 p.m. in Chalan Bareta, Dededo, marking the beginning of a challenging afternoon for firefighting units.

Immediate Response to Growing Threat

As GFD spokesperson Lt. Nick Garrido reported, the firefighting efforts kicked off in Dededo, with a grass and trash fire affecting approximately 1 acre. Shortly thereafter, at 1:51 p.m., another call led GFD units to Carmen Memorial Drive in Tamuning to quell a burgeoning grass fire. Simultaneously, a third fire demanded attention at South Ukudo behind St Paul’s Christian School in Dededo. Garrido emphasized that "All fires are actively being extinguished by GFD and DOAG Forestry," illustrating the collaborative effort to mitigate the incident.

Weather Conditions Escalate Fire Risks

The fires occurred shortly after the NWS Guam Weather Forecast Office issued advisories concerning gusty winds and dry conditions that elevate the fire threat across the island. A fire weather watch remains effective through Sunday afternoon, cautioning against east winds of 20 to 30 mph, with possible gusts up to 40 mph, and daytime humidity levels ranging from 50 to 60%. The NWS strongly advised against outdoor burning, warning that any fires could spread rapidly under these conditions.

Community Advisories and Precautions

In addition to the fire weather watch, the NWS has issued a high surf advisory effective until 6 a.m. Monday, a high risk of rip currents through late Sunday night, and a small craft advisory extending to 6 a.m. Monday. These advisories underscore the range of natural challenges facing Guam, further complicated by the ongoing recovery efforts from Typhoon Mawar, with federal assistance from the Small Business Administration (SBA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

As these fires rage against a backdrop of adverse weather conditions, the residents of Guam are reminded of the power of nature and the importance of preparedness and cooperation. The immediate and coordinated response by the GFD and DOAG underscores the community's resilience and commitment to safety in the face of environmental challenges. As the island navigates through these concurrent advisories, the spirit of cooperation and vigilance remains paramount in safeguarding both lives and property.