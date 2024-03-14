Gorilla Hail Storm Strikes Kansas, Missouri: Massive Hail Halts I-70 Traffic

On the night of March 13, 2024, residents of Kansas and Missouri experienced an extraordinary weather phenomenon as massive chunks of hail, some as large as baseballs, descended upon the region. This unusual event, referred to by meteorologists as 'gorilla hail,' brought traffic to a standstill along Interstate 70 and triggered warnings of a possible tornado in the vicinity of Alta Vista, Kansas.

Unprecedented Weather Event

The term 'gorilla hail' was coined to describe hailstones of an exceptionally large size, capable of causing significant damage and posing a risk to life and property. In this instance, the hailstones reported ranged from the size of golf balls to softballs. Alex Sosnowski, a senior meteorologist at AccuWeather, highlighted the potential for devastating impacts, including the risk of fatal injuries from being struck by these large hailstones. The National Weather Service issued tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings across the affected areas, urging residents to seek shelter and avoid windows.

Impact and Emergency Responses

The severe weather caused considerable disruptions, particularly along Interstate 70 where traffic was temporarily halted due to the falling hail. Images circulated on social media and local news outlets depicted the scale of the hail, with comparisons to golf balls underscoring their extraordinary size. The National Weather Service's alerts on X (formerly Twitter) emphasized the seriousness of the situation, advising those in the path of the storm to take immediate precautions. Additionally, the storm prompted a severe thunderstorm watch across multiple states, including Illinois, Iowa, and parts of Missouri and Kansas.

Looking Ahead: Weather Forecasts and Warnings

Although the immediate threat posed by the gorilla hail was expected to diminish by Thursday, meteorologists warned of continued severe weather conditions, including heavy rain and high winds across a broad swath of the central United States. The focus shifted to the potential for torrential rain and flash flooding, particularly from northeastern Texas through central Missouri. The weather service projected rainfall amounts of up to 4 inches in some areas, signaling ongoing challenges for emergency management and response efforts.

As the communities affected by this extraordinary weather event begin to assess the damage and clean up, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the power of nature and the importance of preparedness in the face of severe weather. Meteorologists and weather services continue to monitor the situation closely, providing updates and guidance to ensure the safety of those in the storm's path.