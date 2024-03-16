FRSC Urges Motorists to Reduce Speed in Rain for Safety

With the onset of the rainy season, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has issued a crucial advisory for motorists to moderate their speed during rainfalls to combat reduced visibility and poor road friction. During an interview on Saturday in Enugu, Sector Commander Mr. Adeyemi Sokunbi emphasized the importance of adhering to safety protocols to prevent auto crashes. Sokunbi's advice comes at a critical time as the weather conditions pose significant risks to road users.

Mr. Sokunbi highlighted several essential measures motorists should take to ensure their safety and that of others during adverse weather conditions. Ensuring that vehicles' wipers and lighting systems are in optimal condition is crucial for maintaining visibility during heavy downpours.

He also pointed out the benefits of a functional air conditioning system in preventing the windshield from fogging, advising those without this feature to pause their journey until the rain subsides for clearer visibility. The importance of having tires with good grip was also stressed, as it aids the braking system and ensures better road friction during rainfall.

The Sector Commander further advised motorists to exercise caution by avoiding flooded roads, especially those unfamiliar to them. He recommended parking the vehicle until the floodwaters recede to a safer level, emphasizing that safety should always be the priority. This advice is particularly pertinent in the event of rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms, where visibility and road conditions can deteriorate rapidly.