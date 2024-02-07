Forest Fire in Tasman's Lee Valley Forces Evacuation of Eleven Houses

Eleven houses were evacuated as a wildfire raged through the pine forest in Tasman's Lee Valley. The fire, which started on Wednesday afternoon, rapidly spread due to dry conditions and strong winds. Despite the strenuous efforts of firefighters, the fire covered a five-hectare area, posing a significant threat to the homes and lives of local residents.

The Battle Against the Flames

Firefighters had to contend with three separate fires in the area. While two of these were successfully extinguished, the third proved more challenging. The steep and dangerous terrain of the region made it impossible for ground attack, necessitating the deployment of six helicopters. However, their operation was interrupted by a drone sighting, grounding them temporarily and hampering firefighting efforts. As night fell, the fire crews had to pause their firefighting efforts, but heavy machinery was deployed to construct firebreaks, preparing for the next day's battle.

The Impact on Local Residents

Local resident, Lorraine O'Meara, recounted the terrifying scenario. What initially appeared as a small grass fire rapidly escalated into a larger blaze due to the strong winds and dry conditions. Despite initial reluctance, O'Meara and other residents were forced to evacuate on the advice of the police. Pets and livestock were unfortunately left behind due to the urgency of the situation, leaving residents like O'Meara anxious about their fate.

Current Status and Next Steps

As morning dawned, the firefighting efforts were set to resume with reinforcements in the form of specialist forest firefighting crews and seven helicopters. The fire remains uncontained, but its spread has not increased beyond the initial five hectares. Evacuated residents, currently housed in temporary accommodations, await the all-clear to return to their properties. The Civil Defence Centre, initially opened for evacuees, has closed overnight.