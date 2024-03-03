Flood Warning Issued for Pawcatuck River, RI and CT: Minor Flooding Expected

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton, MA, has issued a Flood Warning for the Pawcatuck River at Westerly, affecting areas in Rhode Island and Connecticut. This alert forecasts minor flooding from Sunday morning through early Tuesday afternoon, with specific impacts anticipated along Route 3 in Hopkinton. Local communities are urged to exercise caution and avoid flood-prone roads.

Immediate Action Recommended

Residents and travelers in the affected areas, particularly around the Pawcatuck River at Westerly, are advised to stay vigilant and prepared for rising water levels. Precautionary measures include avoiding flooded roads and being particularly cautious at night, when flood hazards are more difficult to detect. "Turn around, don't drown" remains a critical guideline, as most flood-related fatalities occur in vehicles. For additional safety information and updates, the public is encouraged to visit www.weather.gov.

Forecasted Impact and Preparations

The Flood Warning details that the Pawcatuck River's water level stood at 7.1 feet as of Sunday morning, with a forecasted crest of 7.4 feet later in the day. This rise above the bankfull stage of 7.0 feet signals minor lowland flooding along the river, notably affecting Route 3 in Hopkinton where floodwaters may encroach on the lowest-lying homes in French Village. Residents in these areas should prepare for potential impacts and follow local guidance.

Historical Context and Future Outlook

This flooding event is part of a broader pattern of increased rainfall and water levels in the region. Historical data suggest that such events are becoming more common, necessitating heightened awareness and preparedness among local communities. As the river is expected to rise and fall over the next few days, closely monitoring weather forecasts and adhering to official advisories will be essential for mitigating risks and ensuring safety.

The situation around the Pawcatuck River serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of weather events and the importance of community preparedness. As the region braces for minor flooding, the collective response and adherence to safety measures can significantly reduce the impact of these water levels on affected communities.