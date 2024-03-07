Flood Alert: Passaic River in NJ Faces Minor Flooding, More Rain Expected Over Weekend

Recent heavy rainfall has ceased in North Jersey, but the aftermath leaves residents and authorities on high alert. Meteorologist Bill Goodman from the National Weather Service highlights the ongoing flood warning on the Passaic River in Pine Brook, with minor flooding impacting surrounding counties. Despite the subsiding rain, another wave of precipitation forecasted for the weekend raises concerns about the potential resurgence in flood levels.

Current Flood Status and Immediate Forecast

Following two days of continuous rainfall, North Jersey encounters a brief respite. The Passaic River at Pine Brook is anticipated to reach a crest at a minor flood stage of 19 feet Thursday night, with expectations to decline below the flood stage by Friday afternoon. Goodman reassures, "A lot of the rainfall in New Jersey was on the lower side as compared to Connecticut and Long Island." This has spared New Jersey from more severe flooding issues experienced by its neighbors. Yet, vigilance remains essential as the region prepares for additional rainfall estimated between Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

The forecast for the upcoming weekend suggests a blend of dry spells and wet conditions. Friday promises dry weather with a high of 53 degrees, offering a window for outdoor activities. However, the looming rainfall expected to commence Saturday afternoon through Sunday poses a threat, particularly to areas near the Passaic River. "For the Passaic River, we will have to keep an eye on things for Saturday and Sunday," Goodman stated, highlighting the potential for the river to exceed flood stages again if it receives an inch more of rain.

Advisories and Recommendations

Residents not residing near the Passaic River might find solace in the temporary dry periods and the chance for outdoor ventures before the weekend's anticipated wet conditions. Goodman hints at the possibility of salvaging Sunday afternoon if the weather systems accelerate beyond current predictions. Nonetheless, the community and local authorities remain on alert, monitoring the situation closely as the weekend approaches. With the unpredictability of weather patterns, preparedness and caution are urged among the populace.

As North Jersey grapples with the aftermath of recent rains and braces for more, the situation underscores the broader challenges of managing flood risks in the face of changing climate patterns. The ongoing situation serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between nature and urban living, highlighting the need for continued vigilance and adaptive planning in weather forecasting and flood management strategies.