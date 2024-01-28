Firefighters Wrestle with Wildfire Amid Severe Winds in Sutherland

In a stark demonstration of nature's unpredictable wrath, fire crews from Ullapool were swiftly called upon to confront a wildfire in Assynt, specifically at Glencanisp in Sutherland. The emergency call was logged with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at 12:36 pm, under particularly challenging weather conditions

Wind: A Foe in Disguise

The north-west Highlands were grappling with strong winds, which aggravated the situation significantly. The gusts not only intensified the fire but also hampered the efforts of the firefighters on the ground, turning the wind into a formidable adversary. The fire, fanned by the wind, rapidly advanced towards Brackloch.

Firefighters: The Unsung Heroes

In response to the escalating crisis, units from Ullapool and Lairg were dispatched. A total of three appliances were mobilised to battle the flames. Despite the adverse weather conditions, the fire crews reportedly managed to leave the area by around 5 pm, a testament to their relentless efforts and dedication.

The Aftermath

The full extent of the damage inflicted by the wildfire remains unknown. The incident occurred amidst a day of severe gusts in Ross-shire, leading to numerous reports of fallen trees across the region. Descriptions of 'crazy gale force winds' and 'massive gusts' painted a grim picture of the broader weather issue. As the dust settles and the smoke clears, further updates on the situation are anticipated.