Extreme Heatwave and Fire Danger Disrupt Pitch Music Festival, Victoria

As Victoria faces a severe heatwave over the Labour Day long weekend, the Bureau of Meteorology has issued warnings for extreme heat and fire danger, impacting regions across Victoria and parts of South Australia.

The Country Fire Service (CFS) and Country Fire Authority (CFA) have advised attendees of the Pitch Music and Arts Festival in Victoria's Grampians to leave the site due to the escalating risk. With temperatures predicted to soar above 40 degrees Celsius, the safety of festivalgoers and the broader community is at stake.

Severe Weather Warnings and Festival Disruption

The severe heatwave forecast prompted the CFS to issue Total Fire Bans across multiple districts. Jason Heffernan, CFA Chief Officer, highlighted the heightened fire risk, exacerbated by hot northerly winds and below-average rainfall. In response, festival organisers have rescheduled some programming, advising attendees to depart and offering shuttle buses for transportation. Despite these measures, frustration among festivalgoers is palpable, with some questioning the decision to proceed with nearby events like Golden Plains.

Community safety remains the top priority for emergency services, with the CFS urging those at the festival to implement their Bushfire Survival Plan. In case of an emergency, calling Triple Zero (000) is advised. Life Saving Victoria has also issued warnings, noting an increased risk of drowning during public holidays, further emphasizing the broad implications of the extreme weather conditions.