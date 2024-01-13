en English
Weather

Expert Tips to Safeguard Your Home Plumbing and Heating Against the Cold

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:51 am EST
As the mercury begins to dip, homeowners are faced with the annual conundrum – how to safeguard their home plumbing and heating systems from the bitter cold. Kerry Adkins, the owner of On Time Service, delineates a series of steps to stave off potential cold weather damage.

Understanding Cold Severity and Duration

Adkins underscores the importance of evaluating the severity and duration of cold weather when deciding upon protective measures. The Christmas 2022 cold spell, with its prolonged periods below freezing, offered a case in point. Adkins recommends letting faucets drip during such extreme conditions, a simple yet effective method to prevent pipes from freezing.

Guarding the Vulnerable Spots

For houses equipped with crawl spaces, Adkins suggests keeping the crawl space door shut to trap heat. This, he explains, is a crucial step in protecting the plumbing lines running through these spaces. Additionally, homeowners should prioritize covering water pipes in exterior walls – these are often the first to succumb to the cold.

The Furnace Factor

Adkins also addresses the issue of high-efficiency furnaces – while their energy-saving benefits are clear, they may fall victim to frozen drains during extreme cold. Homeowners are advised to monitor their furnaces closely and thaw the drains, if necessary.

Insulation – The First Line of Defense

Lastly, Adkins emphasizes the importance of proper insulation in attics and crawl spaces. He argues that this not only aids in maintaining the heat within the home but also plays a critical role in safeguarding the plumbing and heating systems against the cold. Should homeowners encounter any cold-weather related issues, Adkins strongly recommends seeking professional assistance.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

