Weather

Expert Tips to Combat Moss in Winter Using Household Items

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:09 am EST
Expert Tips to Combat Moss in Winter Using Household Items

Winter brings with it a myriad of challenges, among them the growth of moss on outdoor surfaces. These include pathways, walls, and roofs, where moss constitutes a significant slip hazard. Addressing this concern, Joe, a lawncare expert from Joe’s Lawn Care, has an unexpected solution: washing up liquid.

Using Dish Soap to Eliminate Moss

Joe advises creating an effective yet simple solution of 60ml of dish soap mixed with four and a half liters of water. This mixture, when placed in a spray bottle, is a potent and eco-friendly weapon against moss. However, timing is critical. The concoction should be applied when there’s no forecasted rain for 24 hours, allowing it to work effectively. A successful operation is identified by a change in the moss’s color. It shifts from green to a distinctive ‘orangey-brown’ as it dries up.

Alternative Solutions from an Expert

Gardening expert Angela Slater from Hayes Garden World also offers alternative solutions using common household items. She recommends using white vinegar mixed with water in a spray bottle. After spraying, leave it for 15 minutes before brushing off the moss. For light moss coverage, Angela suggests using baking soda. Sprinkle it on the surface, leave it for 24 hours, and then brush off the moss. Another free method she mentions involves pouring boiling water onto the moss and scrubbing with a yard brush. These environmentally friendly and cost-effective methods are a convenient way to tackle moss during slippery winter conditions.

Preventing Slippery Hazards

The article further discusses the potential hazards of slippery outdoor steps and offers solutions such as thorough cleaning with mild dish soap and water. Applying a non-slip coating can enhance safety, providing an added layer of protection against slips and falls. The use of a high-pressure washer is also an option for removing moss and algae, providing a thorough and efficient cleaning method.

These tips, backed by experts, offer low-cost ways to eliminate slippery moss and algae from driveways, paths, and patios using household products. They also recommend environmental solutions to prevent damage to plants and pets, ensuring a safe and moss-free outdoor environment during the winter months.

Weather
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

