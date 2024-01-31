Expert Tips for Keeping Critters Out of Your Home in Winter

As winter's icy grip tightens, homeowners find themselves embroiled in a seasonal skirmish, defending their homes against critters seeking refuge from the cold. The domestic battleground is not limited to rodents alone, as a cavalcade of creatures, including insects, seek warmth within the cozy confines of residential spaces. Jimmy Blankenship, owner of Guarantee Pest Control, sheds light on this perennial problem, offering insights into critter behavior and practical tips for effective homeowner critter control.

The Unseen Invasion

Blankenship explains that many insects and animals relocate to sheltered areas such as attics and crawl spaces during the autumn months, entering a state of hibernation. Their presence often goes unnoticed by the residents, creating a silent and unseen invasion. However, with a slight rise in temperature, these creatures may misinterpret the warmth as the arrival of spring. This misconception triggers their activity within the home, leading to unexpected encounters with the residents.

The Art of Prevention

To pre-empt these unwelcome rendezvous, Blankenship suggests a series of preventive measures. Moving firewood stacks away from the house and sweeping leaves from the perimeter are simple steps that can significantly reduce access points and attractive habitats for pests. These actions create an unwelcoming environment for insects and wildlife, helping to maintain the sanctity of the home.

When to Call the Professionals

While homeowners can take initial steps to ward off pests, certain situations call for professional intervention. If residents encounter wildlife species such as snakes, raccoons, bats, skunks, gophers, and centipedes, it is essential to call a wildlife control service. Trained professionals can safely and effectively handle these situations, ensuring the preservation of both human and animal safety.

In the end, the cold winter months can be challenging for homeowners as they grapple with critter control. However, with expert advice and preventive measures, they can successfully keep these uninvited guests at bay, ensuring a peaceful and pest-free home environment.