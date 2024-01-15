Expert Advice on Protecting Garden Hoses During Winter Amidst Scotland's Freezing Temperatures

As the mercury drops, Scotland finds itself battling fresh weather alerts due to freezing temperatures. Amidst this, Rhiannon Moore, an expert from Toolstation, steps forward with a vital strategy for protecting garden hoses during winter. An often-overlooked issue, water in hoses can freeze, expand, and cause the rubber to crack, leading to potential bursts and flooding. To prevent such occurrences, Moore proposes a five-step process.

Drain, Detach, and Disconnect

The first step begins by turning off the outdoor tap and disconnecting the hose. Moreover, shutting off the outdoor water supply is crucial to allow all water to drain from the tap and pipe. This action prevents water stagnation and consequent freezing within the hose.

Emptying the Nozzle and Removing Non-Return Valves

Secondly, Moore emphasizes the need to drain any leftover water from the plastic spray nozzle and to remove any attached non-return valves. This step aids in ensuring the complete drainage of water, mitigating the risk of freezing.

Complete Drainage: The Elevation Technique

Thirdly, to drain the hose completely, Moore recommends an elevation technique. Here, one end of the hose is laid on the ground and the rest is lifted, allowing for water to flow out naturally.

Coiling and Storage: The Final Steps

Fourthly, coiling the hose into large loops without kinks is vital or using a hose reel if available. Kinks left over time can cause cracks, which can potentially lead to bursts. Lastly, storing the hose in a garage or shed protects it from the cold and pests, thereby extending its lifespan.

Following these steps can help prevent damage to garden hoses during cold weather spells. Such precautions are not just about safeguarding garden tools but also about avoiding a potential water crisis during freezing temperatures, which can have far-reaching implications.