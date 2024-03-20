Equinox Explained: Equal Day and Night Usher in Spring 2024

Spring is on its way, officially starting with the vernal equinox this Tuesday for the Northern Hemisphere. But what does this mean exactly? Let's delve into how we divide the year based on Earth's orbit around the sun. For most of the year, the Earth’s axis is tilted either toward or away from the sun. That means the sun’s warmth and light fall unequally on the northern and southern halves of the planet.

Understanding the Equinox

During the equinox, the Earth’s axis and its orbit line up so that both hemispheres get an equal amount of sunlight. The word equinox comes from two Latin words meaning equal and night. That’s because on the equinox, day and night last almost the same amount of time – though one may get a few extra minutes, depending on where you are on the planet.

Astronomical vs. Meteorological Seasons

The Northern Hemisphere’s spring – or vernal – equinox can land between March 19 and 21, depending on the year. Its fall – or autumnal – equinox can land between Sept. 21 and 24. Meteorological seasons are defined by the weather. They break down the year into three-month seasons based on annual temperature cycles. By that calendar, spring starts on March 1, summer on June 1, fall on Sept. 1, and winter on Dec. 1. Astronomical seasons depend on how the Earth moves around the sun.

Significance of Equinoxes and Solstices

Equinoxes mark the start of spring and autumn. Solstices kick off summer and winter. During the Northern Hemisphere’s summer solstice, the upper half of the earth is tilted in toward the sun, creating the longest day and shortest night of the year. This solstice falls between June 20 and 22. Meanwhile, at the winter solstice, the Northern Hemisphere is leaning away from the sun – leading to the shortest day and longest night of the year. The winter solstice falls between Dec. 20 and 23.

As Earth continues its perpetual journey around the sun, the equinox reminds us of the balance and harmony inherent in the natural world. Today, as we stand on the threshold of a new season, it’s a time to reflect on the cyclical nature of life and the constant change that drives the beauty of our planet. The equinox isn't just a moment in time; it's a bridge between the seasons, a reminder of the earth's incredible journey through space, and a call to appreciate the here and now.