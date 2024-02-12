Environmental Agency's Setback Advice Ignored, Leading to Storm Damage

Department of Environment: Ignored Setback Advice Led to Storm Damage

In an alarming revelation, the Department of Environment (DoE) has disclosed that their expert advice on coastal setbacks was frequently overlooked during the planning process of properties ravaged by a recent nor'wester storm. The consequences? Predicted damage to numerous structures and significant environmental impact.

Disregarded Recommendations

Unearthing the facts, the DoE conducted a comprehensive review of the storm-damaged properties. Their findings illuminate a pattern of negligence by developers and planning authorities. Despite explicit recommendations to consider factors like coastal type, elevation, and location relative to the island's windward or leeward sides, these guidelines were often sidestepped.

Illustrating the gravity of the situation, the DoE has developed an interactive map showcasing the technical assessments and the aftermath of disregarding setback guidelines. This map serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences when environmental considerations are cast aside.

The Need for Amended Planning Regulations

The DoE is now advocating for amendments to planning regulations, emphasizing the necessity of incorporating a coastal setback map based on the aforementioned factors. This map would provide valuable guidance for future developments and ensure consistency in policy enforcement.

While the DoE regularly consults on development projects, their assessments are not always legally binding. In some instances, developers have chosen to ignore the department's advice, leading to devastating damage during the nor'wester storm.

A Call for Action

The DoE's call for action is a clarion call to protect our coastal structures and the precious shoreline. It's a reminder that environmental considerations should not be an afterthought but an integral part of the planning process. As we move forward, it's crucial that developers and planning authorities heed the advice of experts like the DoE to mitigate future risks and protect our environment.

The recent nor'wester storm has underscored the importance of adhering to coastal setbacks and planning regulations. Ignoring expert advice can lead to environmental, financial, and personal loss. It's time to amend planning regulations and prioritize the environment in our development decisions.

Today, February 12, 2024, the DoE's message is clear: we must learn from the past to safeguard our future.