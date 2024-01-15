Emergency Crews Respond to Severe Summer Rainstorms

An intense 24-hour period has seen emergency crews in a city working around the clock due to severe summer rainstorms. The storms have wreaked havoc, causing incidents that necessitate immediate attention. These include removal of fallen trees, repair of leaking ceilings, and closure of roads due to flooding. Certain suburbs have borne the brunt of the storm, receiving over 100 millimetres of rainfall. This has called for a swift response from emergency services to manage the disruptions and hazards posed by the extreme weather conditions.

Presidential Approval for Emergency Declaration

President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for Connecticut following the severe flooding that led to dam breaches and road closures. This declaration enables FEMA to extend assistance to state and local authorities who are grappling with the ongoing inclement weather. Crucially, it includes direct federal funding to bolster their response. The cited impacts include a dam breach on the Yantic River in Norwich which led to emergency power shutoffs and evacuation orders. Although a partial breach occurred at the Pameacha Pond Dam in Middletown, no businesses or homes were affected.

Emergency Response to Wind-Related Incidents

Butler County’s emergency responders had their hands full dealing with wind-related emergencies during a high wind event. Multiple fire and rescue crews were dispatched to various locations to manage downed trees, utility poles, and power outages caused by the storm. National Weather Service meteorologist, Jason Frazier, warned that wind gusts would continue into Sunday, with temperatures not expected to exceed 22 degrees. The storm left over a thousand FirstEnergy and Central Electric customers without power in the county.

State of Emergency in Kentucky

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency due to the impending winter storms. These include high winds, heavy rain, thunderstorms, extreme temperature swings, and the potential for snow and ice. The conditions are expected to weaken road conditions and disrupt utility systems. The state’s Emergency Operations Center is poised to activate to Level 4 in response. To protect families from overpriced goods and services during this crisis, the Governor also activated the state’s price gouging laws, and consumers are encouraged to report price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General.